University Managers Association awards winners

The University Managers Association announced the 2022 Manager of the Year and Outstanding Encouragement of Learning and Development award winners at its annual meeting on May 26, 2022.

Beverly Loftin, 2022 Manager of the Year winner

Business officer, College of Arts & Sciences’ physics and astronomy department

Beverly Loftin began her career at Carolina in the physics and astronomy department in March 2007 as the HR manager. In September 2009, she became the business officer in physics and astronomy and has served the department in that role ever since. Before coming to Carolina, Beverly was the general manager for Marx Industries and Prelude Foam.

This award is sponsored by the University Manager Association and is based on University career accomplishments, both within and beyond normal job responsibilities, or a specific accomplishment made within the previous 12 months that has been of major significance. The specific accomplishment cited may be within or beyond the nominee’s primary area of responsibility. With the exception of current UMA Board members, nominations are open to all permanent, full-time managers with two or more years of University service.

Karlina Matthews, Outstanding Encouragement of Learning and Development winner

Associate dean for administration, UNC School of Medicine

Karlina Matthews has been with the School of Medicine since 2002 and currently oversees all administrative practices as well as the SOM offices of human resources, information technology, space planning, and professional service contracts and affiliations. She works closely with leaders across Carolina, the UNC Medical Center and UNC Health to accomplish organizational goals and support employees.

Sponsored by the Office of Human Resources, this award recognizes supervisors and managers who facilitate employee professional development.

Congratulations to this year’s winners. Find out when 2023 nominations open.