Her e-bike makes this Gillings employee’s commute a healthier one

The Well concludes its look at how and why some Carolina employees commute to campus via bicycle and offers some resources for Tar Heel cyclists.

Camille Mason

Assistant director, alumni giving/engagement, Gillings School of Global Public Health

The route

2-mile, 10-minute round trip.

Mason usually rides her e-bike along a short stretch of eastbound state Highway 54 before exiting to Smith Level Road. She heads up South Greensboro Street and angles over to the Robertson Bike Path. After brief times on two short streets, she’s on the Libba Cotten Bikeway to West Cameron Avenue. She takes a right on Ransom Street, then a left on Vance Street and crosses Pittsboro Street to her office at Rosenau Hall.

The routine

She’s passionate about her Trek Allant+ 8, chosen after much research and many test rides. It can go up to 28 miles per hour. “When the pandemic began, I started researching e-bikes as much as I could, watched videos about different ones and tried them out. I knew this was the one when I first saw it.”

The weather and the seasons dictate Mason’s preparations. “Typically, in spring there are several rainy days, so I’ll have a poncho to cover myself and my bike. I wear my work clothing while riding because I will not get sweaty.” In summer, she packs work clothes in the bike’s pannier and wears cotton cycling gear, then changes clothes at work. “The fall is the best time because the weather tends to be mild and breezy. I usually wear my work clothing while cycling.” In winter she doesn’t ride if the temperature sinks below 47 degrees. She does have heated cycling gloves, a knit hat that fits under her helmet and wool socks.

The reasons

Mason says her three main reasons for commuting by bicycle are that:

Biking brings her back to her childhood when she rode fast with the wind in her hair. “Bike riding was a frequent family activity that I cherish even today. I enjoy developing a relationship with the world around me by observing the flora and fauna and waving at passing cyclists.”

It’s good for you and your overall health. “Cycling helps improve cardiovascular and aerobic fitness, lowers blood pressure and gives you a significant boost of energy to fuel your day. Biking is easier on your joints. One study found that cycling to work is linked with a 45% lower risk of developing cancer and a 46% lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared to commuting by car or public transport.”

Bikes do not produce pollution. “I also find that I am faster on a bike than I am waiting in rush-hour traffic, which cuts down on gas emissions.”

Learn about Carolina’s resources and programs for bicyclists.