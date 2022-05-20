Europe’s energy security: More independence or different dependence?

Much attention is being focused on energy supply security issues, especially for European oil and gas supplies. The latest Russian decision to halt natural gas sales to Poland and Bulgaria has reinforced that continent’s awareness of the perils of unreliable suppliers. Europe’s short-term focus is on sanctioning Russia and then backfilling the forgone oil and gas from other sources.

For this approach to be effective, a wider lens is needed. Energy supply security strategy must be crafted in the context of the longer-term global supply and demand balance. Failing to do so could easily see Europe exchanging one supply vulnerability for another. This risk is especially acute because Europe’s current approach neglects its potential to “diversify risk by increasing its own production.”

For perspective on the global supply and demand balance, a good place to start is OPEC’s 2021 World Oil Outlook.

Comb through the data and read more commentary from Kenan-Flagler Business School’s Stephen Arbogast.