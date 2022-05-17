Eubanks grows through changes to become ‘heart of the workplace’

When change happens, Trevaughn Eubanks eats it up. With a big spoon.

That spoon’s been a necessity. Since 2008, she’s worked as executive assistant for six vice chancellors in Finance and Operations.

“I look forward to change,” Eubanks said. “I don’t fight change. I like to grow with change.”

While growing, she’s become what one co-worker calls “the heart of the workplace.”

Colleagues solidly affirmed that assessment when nominating her for a Massey Award. They lauded her calm presence, high energy and steady hand through leadership transitions.

Their praise included:

“In her official capacity she is simply terrific. But where she really shines is in the exceptional manner in which she conducts her unofficial duties: as a mentor and cheerleader for numerous staff, colleagues and subordinates, who see her as a model of success; as a gentle guide and adviser on the nuances and quirky aspects of the Carolina culture and bureaucracy; and as the dedicated and consistent presence in Finance and Operations who always conveys the epitome of professionalism. And all of this done with the biggest smile, the warmest heart and an approach that says ‘I am happy to help.’”

“One of the most dedicated, team-oriented and selfless people you will ever meet.”

“Supports our collective efforts, sustaining us as a team with her energy and infectious spirit.”

That energy and spirit were well known by the time she left the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in 2008 to begin her current job. She’d been at Carolina since her undergraduate days. After graduating in 1987, Eubanks began a series of jobs at the University, going from the UNC Alumni Association to Friday Center to Stone Center as administrative manager when it became a free-standing center. She helped plan the building, which opened in 2004. Each job prepared her for greater responsibility.

“When I arrived in the office of Finance and Operations, I was given a handbook of contacts and meeting schedules,” she said. “With some guidance from my colleagues, I basically had to learn the job on my own. I had to make it my job.”

This story is part of The Well’s coverage of the C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards, which recognize “unusual, meritorious or superior contributions” by University employees. Look for new recipient profiles to come or find others you might have missed.

Her position broadened in scope as the bosses and years rolled by, enabling her to help new vice chancellors jump into their roles.

“It was important that they knew who the players were in the community and on campus,” she said. “I felt that staff and faculty at any level can be a valuable resource to the work of the vice chancellor.”

Eubanks looks on the transitions as intriguing and challenging.

“If anyone had told me, ‘You’re going to go through six,’ I would have said, ‘No way.’ Each vice chancellor valued my role and the energy that I brought to my work. They appreciated what I had to offer, so I didn’t look at it as a difficult time. It is different, yes, but I don’t run from challenges. I look forward to them.”

That high energy is part of Eubanks’ DNA. “I think I’m being normal,” she said. “My daughter Jessica has even said that her friends talk about my high energy level. I’ve never thought of myself that way, really. I just love people, and I feed off positive energy.”

Her energy also catapults her into each day, starting with getting Jessica out the door for school and driving in from Durham. She’s in the car, but in her mind, she’s wondering what new challenges will face her when she arrives to work.

“I’m just ready to go now,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m a little tired, but I thank God for allowing me to be of service to others and my University. I don’t take this lightly.”

Eubanks wasn’t always so full of verve. She was born in the Bronx, New York. After her father died when she was 6, her mother Sarah moved three young girls back to her hometown of Reidsville, North Carolina. She grew up a happy introvert, a self-described bookworm.

Her boost to high-wattage mode came when she attended Carolina and plugged into what she calls “the energy of this campus.” She also met role models like Joyce Clayton, former assistant dean in the College of Arts & Sciences, who “inspired and encouraged me,” Eubanks said.

“Coming to Carolina brought me out of my shell.”

One thing in particular provides insight into how Eubanks handles change. She loves to assemble jigsaw puzzles, so her approach to leadership changes makes sense.

“How will this work out based on that person’s personality or the way they handle things? Most of the time I’m right.”