3 Carolina faculty receive inaugural Global Excellence Awards

Three faculty members have been awarded the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs’ inaugural Faculty Award for Global Excellence in recognition of their contributions to advance global partnerships, education and research at the University.

In an April ceremony, Marianne Baernholdt, Diego Riveros-Iregui and Aaron Salzberg were all presented awards by Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs.

“With so many talented and innovative faculty at Carolina, it was difficult to narrow down our selection,” said Stephenson. “But I believe our three awardees have not only influenced how their departments approach their fields of expertise, but they have also inspired students and faculty across campus and around the world with their global approach to their respective fields.”

The three faculty members were nominated by colleagues for demonstrating excellence in furthering the University’s global vision articulated in Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good.

Each recipient received a $5,000 award, made possible through contributions to the Chancellor’s Global Education Fund.

About the awardees

Marianne Baernholdt is the associate dean for global initiatives, interim associate dean for research and a professor at Carolina’s School of Nursing. This year, she co-led a first-of-its-kind course where students worked on interprofessional teams and participated in a global case competition.

Through support structures created by Baernholdt, the School of Nursing has taught nine OVPGA-supported Collaborative Online International Learning courses, more than any other University professional school. In addition to the classroom, Baernholdt serves as founding director of the Collaborating Center in Quality and Safety Education in Nursing and Midwifery, designated by the World Health Organization to support the development of nursing and midwifery professions across the globe.

“Marianne embodies the meaning and significance of global engagement at UNC and is a beacon for us to look up to in navigating the constantly evolving environment of the world,” said David Steeb, former director of global engagement at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Diego Riveros-Iregui is the co-director of the Center for Galapagos Studies, Gordon Gray Distinguished Professor of Geography and principal investigator for the Carbonshed Lab at Carolina.

When Riveros-Iregui noticed some Carolina students could not afford research opportunities abroad, he built the International Research Experiences for Undergrads in Ecuador program as part of the education component of his National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER grant. Since 2019, he has taken three cohorts of students to Ecuador in the summer.

Recently, Riveros-Iregui received a 2022-23 Fulbright Scholar Award for his continued research in Ecuador based at the University’s strategic partner the Universidad San Francisco de Quito.

“The students Diego chooses and the bonds they form with one another are incredible — and I think a lot of that can be credited to Diego — to his good instincts in picking students, to his guidance, to his patience and encouragement, and to the autonomy he gives his students to grow into the researchers they need to become,” said nominator Alyssa LaFaro, content manager for UNC Research.

Aaron Salzberg is the director of the Water Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Don and Jennifer Holzworth Distinguished Professor in the department of environmental sciences and engineering.

At the Water Institute, Salzberg uses science to drive policy and practice, collecting evidence to improve service delivery and water resources management around the world. He has also been a leader for the World View Teacher Student Initiative, which provides high school educators from eastern North Carolina with professional development opportunities.

“By connecting UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member Dr. Aaron Salzberg to high school teachers and their students, UNC illustrates its commitment to serving all students in the state, encouraging the next generation of global leaders,” nominator and UNC World View director Charlé LaMonica wrote.

