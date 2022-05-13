María Estorino to be interim library leader

María R. Estorino has been announced as interim vice provost for University libaries and University librarian, effective May 16, 2022.

Her appointment comes ahead of Elaine L. Westbrooks’ departure at the end of the month.

Estorino has been associate University librarian for special collections and director of the Louis Round Wilson Special Collections Library since 2017.

“The University Libraries are intellectual and creative centers that are integral to our campus and community. Sustaining and even increasing our momentum during this transitional moment is a priority for me and for the dedicated staff of the University Libraries,” said Estorino.

During her time at Carolina, Estorino has been instrumental in expanding and transforming the work of special collections. She has co-authored or advised on numerous grant and gift proposals, including a successful recent proposal to the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust for a new $2 million endowment. She has also helped to secure major new collections, such as the entirety of the Florence Fearrington rare book collection valued at more than $6 million.

Estorino has been a strong voice for the University Libraries Reckoning Initiative and for the Library’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. Under her leadership, Wilson Library staff have advanced efforts to review and update descriptions of library materials with more accurate and inclusive language.

Before coming to Carolina, Estorino was vice president of museum collections at HistoryMiami Museum in Florida. Prior to that, she spent 14 years at the University of Miami Libraries, concluding in 2013-15 as the Esperanza Bravo de Varona Chair of the Cuban Heritage Collection.

Read more about Estorino’s contributions to University Libraries.