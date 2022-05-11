Danielle Hiraldo to serve as 4th director of American Indian Center

The American Indian Center (AIC) has named Danielle Hiraldo as its next director, according to a May 10 campus message from Joseph Jordan, vice provost for academic and community engagement, sent through the Office of the Provost.

Hiraldo will take the helm in July and serve as the AIC’s fourth director since its creation in 2006, the message continued.

For the past six years, Hiraldo, a member of the Lumbee tribe of North Carolina, has served at University of Arizona as senior researcher and outreach specialist at the Native Nations Institute in the Udall Center for Studies in Public Policy. She specializes in federal Indian law and policy, including Native nation rebuilding, Indigenous politics and governance and constitutional reform, as well as state and federal recognition.

Hiraldo received a doctorate in American Indian Studies from the University of Arizona and both a master’s in public administration and bachelor of arts in political science from UNC Pembroke.

In her new position, Hiraldo will direct a knowledgeable and experienced staff of three including: Qua Lynch Adkins, Native student engagement coordinator; Jesalyn Keziah, community engagement program officer; and Jillian Ransom McNeill, administrative support associate.

Read more from the American Indian Center.