Celebrating Carolina Law’s service to entrepreneurs across state

Campus leaders and faculty gathered in April to celebrate the work of UNC School of Law’s Institute for Innovation, which trains lawyers and supports entrepreneurship across the state.

“The Institute for Innovation furnishes one-stop shopping for the legal needs of entrepreneurs in North Carolina,” said Thomas Kelley, director of the Institute for Innovation and supervisor of the Community Development Law Clinic.

The Institute houses three clinics: the Community Development Law Clinic, Startup NC Law Clinic and the Intellectual Property Clinic. Each semester, eight students work in each clinic.

Professor Kelley discussed his clinic’s work with B3 Coffee while Professor Marjorie White, director of Startup NC Law Clinic, spoke about her clinic’s work with Chicora Engineering.

