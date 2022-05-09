Wilson Library announces 2022-2023 cohort of research, teaching fellows

The Wilson Special Collections Library has announced its 2022-2023 cohort of research and teaching fellows.

Research awards include: Southern Studies Doctoral Fellowships, Visiting Researcher Fellowships and Rare Book Fellowships.

Wilson Library said the 32 research fellows have “crafted exciting and innovative research proposals that demonstrate a deep and compelling need for sustained engagement.”

The library also welcomes its first cohort of Primary Sources Teaching Fellows. The eight fellows will learn from leaders in the field of primary sources and build skills in teaching with empathy, creativity and critical approaches.

At the end of their residency, this year’s selected fellows will discuss their discoveries at the Wilson Library Research Forum and present their lesson plans for teaching.

Find a complete list of this year’s cohort here.