Improving maternal health equity through workforce development

The United States is facing a rising maternal mortality rate, with communities of color facing close to double the risk of pregnancy-related death.

Research shows one of the most effective ways to reduce these inequities is through workforce training.

The Health Resources and Services Administration and the Maternal Child Health Bureau funded the Maternal Health Learning and Innovation Center (MHLIC) UNC-Chapel Hill, with a hub housed in the department of maternal and child health at the Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Since November 2019, the center has supported nine state-level maternal health initiatives. The main goal is to train an equitable workforce in order to eliminate preventable maternal deaths.

Experts from tthe School of Medicine, School of Social Work and Gillings School of Global Publlic Health contribute to the center’s three cores of innovation, engagement and policy.

The MHLIC strives to build off lessons learned throughout its first two years. With equity-centered innovation, the center will continue to tackle maternal health issues magnified by the pandemic.

Learn more about the Maternal Health Learning and Innovation Center at UNC-Chapel Hill here.