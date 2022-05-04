National Academy of Sciences elects Ting

Jenny Ting, the William Rand Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Genetics and professor microbiology and immunology, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences on May 3. She is one of 120 new members and 30 international members recognized for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

Ting and two other Carolina faculty members, Ralph Baric and Virginia Gray, were elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences on April 28.

A private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, the National Academy of Sciences provides science, engineering and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations. Election to this esteemed organization is one of the highest honors a scientist can achieve.

The National Academy recognized Ting for her career and accomplishments dedicated to research related to human innate immune responses, neuroinflammation, the microbiome, multiple sclerosis, cancer, biologic therapy and infections. She is a member of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, director of the Center for Translational Immunology and co-director of the Inflammatory Diseases Institute.

The 2022 NAS electees bring the total number of active members to 2,512 and the total number of international members to 517. Nearly 200 have received Nobel prizes.

Ting and other NAS members are considered “advisers to the nation.” The National Academy’s charter commits the group to provide scientific advice to the government “whenever called upon” by any government department. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, founded in 1914, is today one of the premier international journals publishing the results of original research.

The National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) were founded under the NAS charter in 1964 and 1970, respectively. The three academies work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering and medicine.