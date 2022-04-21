Performance review process gets upgrade

What springs to mind when you think of annual employee performance reviews?

For many, it’s a time of the year when they must remember all of the professional development and accomplishments that happened throughout the year for them and their team — and a time to dedicate several hours to writing performance reports and filling out paperwork.

But this year Carolina managers and employees have a more efficient — and hopefully more intuitive — process to follow. For the first time, SHRA and EHRA non-faculty employees will be on the same performance schedule. Also new this year, the whole process for permanent SHRA and EHRA non-faculty staff will be completed online in Carolina Talent Performance. This means no more paper!

The new Carolina Talent Performance tool provides a central location for easy access to performance documents and administrative tasks, keeps trainings linked to development plans and provides an opportunity for managers and employees to have meaningful performance conversations more often than once a year.

Here are some of the features and benefits of the Carolina Talent Performance tool.

Features

Online performance forms and workflow.

Robust development plans that can link Carolina Talent learning objects.

Ability to update goal and development plan progress throughout the year.

Reports available.

Benefits

Forms are generated with basic employee job information, pre-populated for manager.

Managers can copy goals and development plans to multiple team members.

Managers can easily advance goals to the next cycle.

Managers can link Carolina Talent learning to development plans directly.

Employees and managers can collaborate on goal and development plan creation.

HR can track real-time performance data.

Managers can track performance progress for all employees in chain.

Meets HR policy requirements.

Important dates

April 1-30

Manager enters appraisal or SHRA probationary review

April 1-June 3

For SHRA employees, manager enters competency assessment and sets performance plan *

May 1-20

HR checkpoint review

May 21-June 3

Manager signs and releases appraisal to employee and schedules performance conference *

* Employee has 15 days from release to complete acknowledgement.

Office hours

Need help? Join HR for office hours online via Zoom through April 27:

Tuesdays 2-3 p.m.

Wednesdays 1-2 p.m.

For more information and resources about performance management, please visit the Carolina Talent Performance page.