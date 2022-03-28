Employee engagement survey opens

On March 28, the University of North Carolina System opens its third system-wide employee engagement survey to measure workplace engagement.

The survey aligns with the UNC System Strategic Plan and helps identify areas of strength and areas for improvement at each institution. Questions are related to workplace environment, such as employee well-being, job satisfaction, belonging and institutional actions taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All permanent full-time faculty and staff will receive an email from ModernThink, an outside vendor that is administering the survey. The email contains a unique login and password for each individual. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

“Carolina’s employees are the University’s greatest asset. We want to know what faculty and staff like about working at Carolina and what we can improve,” said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance. “We know a lot has changed in our work environment since the last survey, especially because of the pandemic. We want to hear how our employees are experiencing their work amidst these changes.”

2020 results

The baseline system-wide survey was conducted in 2018 and was repeated in 2020 as part of a five-year initiative to create a comprehensive longitudinal view of faculty and staff engagement throughout the UNC System.

For the 2020 survey, Carolina had a response rate of 38% (5,025 employees) and an overall satisfaction rate of 60.4%, compared with a 61% overall satisfaction rate across the UNC System.

The topline data from 2018 and 2020 for both the UNC System and individual institutions were shared with the UNC Board of Governors and posted publicly on the system’s website; used as a comparator for human resource metrics such as turnover data; and supported key policy changes, including the introduction of paid parental leave.

One of the initiatives at Carolina that resulted partly from the 2018 survey was the creation of The Well, a news and information website for employees. The site was designed based on input from employees as part of a separate survey and focus groups.

Only the administrator of the survey, ModernThink, will have direct access to individual responses. The data will be stored on ModernThink’s servers, not the University’s. Carolina will receive a variety of summary reports but will not have access to individual responses.