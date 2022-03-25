Shuford named one of 25 women leaders in higher education

Bettina Shuford, associate vice chancellor for student engagement, was recognized by Diverse Issues in Higher Education as one of 25 innovative and dynamic women leaders who are paving the way for others in higher education in its Women’s History Month issue.

“I am thrilled to be recognized with such a dynamic group of women leaders in higher education,” Shuford said of the honor.

Shuford, who has more than 30 years of student affairs and higher education experience, was highlighted in the publication’s annual recognition issue for her experience with strategic planning, policy development, assessment and diversity initiatives.

“We are thrilled that Bettina was honored by Diverse for her strong leadership, expertise, and commitment to student development, which we see every day,” said Amy Johnson, vice chancellor of UNC Student Affairs. “We’re extremely fortunate to have her as a leader, mentor, and colleague at Carolina — and in our larger student affairs community.”

