Engage and share your passion for shaping community

How are North Carolina community leaders teaming with UNC-Chapel Hill researchers to build better opportunities for public good?

Find out by attending Carolina Engagement Week 2022, March 21-25, to learn how community leaders across North Carolina are combining their community-specific knowledge, research expertise and proven methods for change to create positive societal and economic influences.

During the weeklong celebration of public engagement, you can attend multiple sessions on topics that you are most passionate about. Choose from a mix of virtual sessions, in-person events and online content to better understand North Carolina’s capacity for solving problems and creating opportunities that matter most to its people. And, along the way, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to get engaged yourself through sessions on:

The week’s events bring into focus a wide range of rural-to-urban, coast-to-mountain perspectives, practical insights and case studies of place-based research presented through workshops and trainings, talks, posters and stories online.

Session Snapshots

Get a preview of a few sessions:

March 21

March 22

March 23

March 24

March 25

Engagement Week 2022 is hosted by the Office of the Chancellor, the Carolina Center for Public Service, Carolina Across 100, Innovate Carolina, UNC Rural, the Carolina Engagement Council and other partners. Community partners are working with more than 30 schools, departments and other units at UNC-Chapel Hill to share their expertise and experiences.

Learn more and register for sessions