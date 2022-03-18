Engage and share your passion for shaping community
Explore the power of academic and community partnerships during Carolina Engagement Week 2022.
How are North Carolina community leaders teaming with UNC-Chapel Hill researchers to build better opportunities for public good?
Find out by attending Carolina Engagement Week 2022, March 21-25, to learn how community leaders across North Carolina are combining their community-specific knowledge, research expertise and proven methods for change to create positive societal and economic influences.
During the weeklong celebration of public engagement, you can attend multiple sessions on topics that you are most passionate about. Choose from a mix of virtual sessions, in-person events and online content to better understand North Carolina’s capacity for solving problems and creating opportunities that matter most to its people. And, along the way, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to get engaged yourself through sessions on:
- History and Culture
- Economic Development and Community-Building
- Disaster Preparedness and Response
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Education
- Government
- Health and Environment
The week’s events bring into focus a wide range of rural-to-urban, coast-to-mountain perspectives, practical insights and case studies of place-based research presented through workshops and trainings, talks, posters and stories online.
Session Snapshots
Get a preview of a few sessions:
March 21
- Civic Hackathon: (Visualize) Helping North Carolina Communities Recover from the Impacts of COVID-19 (10-11:30 a.m.)
- Thorp Faculty Engaged Scholars: Building Bridges Between Communities and Carolina Faculty for 15 Years (noon-1 p.m.)
March 22
- Inclusive STEM Playgroups for Infants and Toddlers and their Caregivers (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
- How Communities Can Partner to Increase Access to Summer Meals for Kids and Teens (2-3 p.m.)
March 23
- NC CEAL: The Black/African-American Community Response Team (10-11 a.m.)
- UndocuCarolina: Collaborating to Build a Welcoming Community (1-2 p.m.)
March 24
- Supporting Entrepreneurs in the Mount Olive Region of NC (10-11 a.m.)
- We’re Still Here: North Carolina’s Indigenous Cultures (4-5:30 p.m.)
March 25
- Cross-Institutional Academic Collaboration to Support Community-Based Substance Use Coalitions in Western NC (11 a.m.-noon)
- The Power of the Humanities in Prison and Juvenile Justice Education (1-2 p.m.)
Engagement Week 2022 is hosted by the Office of the Chancellor, the Carolina Center for Public Service, Carolina Across 100, Innovate Carolina, UNC Rural, the Carolina Engagement Council and other partners. Community partners are working with more than 30 schools, departments and other units at UNC-Chapel Hill to share their expertise and experiences.