Employee Wellness Day celebrates workers and their health

Free food, swag and no meetings. What could make a Friday workday even better? How about a session of ax throwing? Or chair yoga?

Find out March 18 during Employee Wellness Day. The event combines Carolina’s annual Employee Appreciation Day and Wellness Expo. Employees can choose from a slate full of activities at this first in-person gathering since 2019.

“Believe in new beginnings” is the theme of the day. Participation is free, and attendance is work time for staff. Supervisors and managers should allow employees to attend the event. They should also declare the entire day of March 18 a no-meeting day. Free parking is available in the Cobb Deck on Paul Green Drive.

“We are proud of, and grateful for, the contributions our employees make in support of UNC-Chapel Hill’s mission,” said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance. “We are excited to finally come together as a community — the Carolina way!”

The day begins with breakfast 7-9 a.m. at Lenoir Hall for facilities and housekeeping employees beginning or ending their shifts. Boxed lunches will be available noon-2 p.m. outside Frank Porter Graham Student Union.

Most of the day’s activities are scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Student Union:

Inflatables for soccer, basketball, ax throwing and more.

Photo booth.

Rock climbing wall.

Register in advance for these activities to secure a spot:

Fitness sessions for Zumba, circuit-training, step cardio, Pilates and chair yoga.

Cooking demos with samples.

Chair massage therapy (waitlist).

Employees can also take advantage of a variety of wellness resources, including:

Wellness vendor fair of available local resources on nutrition, financial management, mindfulness, physical fitness and work/life balance.

Medicine Drop to safely dispose of unused medications.

10-minute tours of the Recreation Center to see what the SRC has to offer employees.

Wellness check for cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and body mass index, starting at 8:30 a.m. (appointments encouraged but not required).

The emphasis on wellness continues throughout the week with access to a variety of resources:

Online virtual sessions on topics like balanced exercise, gentle yoga and functional movement.

Wellness On-Demand Library with new videos on community support, financial wellness, nutrition and more.

Free breast cancer screenings 8-11:30 a.m. March 12 and 4-7 p.m. March 16 (appointments required).

“The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by our faculty and staff throughout this unprecedented and challenging time has not gone unnoticed, and we know it has not been easy for anyone,” Menghini said. “We hope that this event provides an opportunity to both celebrate and appreciate our people and offer additional resources and supports for their well-being.”