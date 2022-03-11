Longtime government dean Mike Smith to step down in December

Michael R. Smith, one of the longest-serving deans in Carolina’s modern history, will step down as dean of the School of Government in December, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a March 9 campus email.

Smith has been a member of the School of Government faculty — originally the Institute of Government — since 1978 and was named its director in 1992. When the Institute became known as the School of Government in 2001, Smith became its dean.

“I have never been more certain of a decision — it is the right time for me, and I believe it is the right time for the School,” Smith wrote in an open letter on the School of Government website. “I loved being a faculty member and I have loved serving as dean at the School of Government. The school is not perfect and there always will be room for improvement, but it is a special place that makes a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians.”

In his letter, Smith said he had not decided if he would fully retire or remain a faculty member. “Whatever my decision, I will support the School in whatever way my successor might find appropriate and helpful,” he wrote.

Martin Brinkley, dean of the School of Law and William Rand Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor, will chair the search committee for the next School of Government dean.

Public service champion

Praising him as “one of Carolina’s greatest champions of public service,” the chancellor and provost commended his leadership of “one of the University’s most visible symbols of public service.”

“During his tenure, Mike has championed the school’s values of neutrality, nonadvocacy and responsiveness in its mission to improve state and local government for North Carolinians,” they wrote. “Over the past 90 years, the school has become the largest and most comprehensive university-based local government training, advisory and research organization in the United States.”

Smith travels regularly across the state to meet with public officials and learn about the challenges they face. He was appointed vice chancellor for public service and engagement under Chancellor James Moeser while continuing to serve as dean. As vice chancellor, he led Carolina’s response to UNC Tomorrow, an initiative to make the UNC System more responsive to the needs of the state, and he negotiated a $10 million investment by the Golden LEAF Foundation that funded collaborations with Carolina.

“We credit Mike, among others, for his leadership in several campus initiatives that fortify our connections with the state, including the Carolina Center for Public Service, the Thorp Faculty Engaged Scholars Program, the Carolina Engagement Council and the Tar Heel Bus Tour,” wrote Guskiewicz and Clemens.

Expansions in expertise, funding

Under Smith’s leadership, the school expanded its expertise with new programs in public technology, public leadership and governance, environmental finance, development finance, data-driven policy analysis, criminal justice and more. In 2013, Smith helped pioneer a fully online degree, quadrupling the number of students served through the Master of Public Administration program.

Much of the school’s work occurs in the Knapp-Sanders Building, which was largely renovated and expanded through Smith’s leadership in raising legislative and private funds. Late last year, the school exceeded its $50 million Campaign for Carolina goal. The total included the largest gift in the school’s history, a $12.7 million multiyear recommitment pledge from the Local Government Federal Credit Union.

In addition to supporting faculty programs, private gifts have significantly increased the number of endowed professorships available to honor faculty members. The school’s business and operations model also has been refined to improve services for public officials while generating greater revenue to support the school.