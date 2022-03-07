UNC System announces strategic plan town hall, survey

In January 2017, the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina approved Higher Expectations, a five-year strategic plan for the UNC System. The plan called on the UNC System to achieve ambitious goals in access, student success, affordability and efficiency, economic impact and community engagement, and institutional excellence and diversity.

As the current plan is set to expire in 2022, UNC System President Peter Hans has committed to refreshing the plan to continue to build on its original success over the next five years. Along with refreshed metrics in the original five thematic areas, the plan will also include a variety of new goals and metrics related to current initiatives in the UNC System.

The UNC System would like to hear your feedback on Carolina’s current goals and metrics as well as potential new goals and metrics. You are invited to share your feedback at a virtual town hall for the Carolina community at 11 a.m. on March 28. You must register to attend and to speak at the event.

You’re also invited to share your feedback on goals and metrics in this survey.