She led the ITS Service Desk through the pandemic

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Well introduces readers to women working at Carolina who are leaving their Heel print on the University and beyond. Look for a new Women Making History feature each Thursday this month.

Why her work matters

Taking the helm of the Service Desk as the pandemic began, Camacho has led her team during an especially challenging time. The Service Desk had to quickly streamline its services to become a remote workforce just as students, faculty and staff needed more tech help than ever to adjust to working and learning remotely. She supplemented support with the use of chatbots. Using a script for a bot to help customers solve some of the most common issues has given the Service Desk breathing room to meet the increased demand for customer support during the pandemic.

What people say about her

Camacho “consistently leads with balance, sensitivity to others and a no-nonsense ‘let’s solve this’ approach. Regardless of the challenges and the number of students involved, I always knew that I could turn to Ingrid and her team for round-the-clock support, a wonderful sense of camaraderie and even a little humor.” — Allison Legge, interim director of undergraduate admissions

Who she is

Originally from Puerto Rico, Camacho served in the military before coming to work at Carolina. After two decades working in ITS, Camacho retired at the end of February. She will turn her lifelong hobby of making T-shirts into a business. Retirement also will give Camacho more time to be with family and play pickleball. Her move with her wife, Felicita, last March to an active 55-and-older community in Durham will keep Camacho socially connected in retirement. During one of the recent snowfalls, she shoveled snow for neighbors. She also plans to teach computer skills to seniors in her active adult community.

Excerpted from a story by Kelly Johnson, ITS communications. Read the entire piece.