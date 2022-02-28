ESG measurement: a surprisingly complex issue

In her recent book, “Reimaging Capitalism in a World on Fire,” Rebecca Henderson posits that capitalism should be reimagined so that companies “embrac[e] a pro-social purpose beyond profit maximization and tak[e] responsibility for the health of the natural and social systems.” She also states, “[I]t took me a surprising long time to embrace the idea that accountants hold the key to saving civilization. Even tiny changes in accounting rules can change behavior in profound ways.”

Our deep dive into stakeholder capitalism has exposed shortcomings in a key building block — ESG measurement. As a result, we propose ways of refining these measures to produce structures that could potentially meet the needs of multiple stakeholders; designing reporting that is free from political influence and agendas; and illustrating the promise and risks of impact accounting.

Read more about the complex issue of ESG measurement.