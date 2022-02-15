Growing list of resources connects end users to data

A recent Data Science Now webinar showed the power of data science, especially when scholars and researchers from different disciplines converge to solve problems.

The webinar ended with a discussion on the importance of helping end users of data.

“You can have tons of rich data, raw data, wonderful data, but without bridges and connectors for showing people how to use it and access it, what does it mean?” asked Stan Ahalt, director of Carolina’s Renaissance Computing Institute, or RENCI. “It’s like information overload without a guide through it.”

Throughout the webinar, participants pointed each other to bridges and connectors to help faculty, staff and students enhance their data science efforts and learn more. Carolina Data Science Now has added those to a growing list of resources provided by or recommended by the University that includes:

The University is preparing to launch the School of Data Science and Society in fall 2022.

Future webinars are scheduled for Feb. 24, March 24, April 28 and May 26. Check Data Science Now for information.