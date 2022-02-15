Deadline approaching for Massey Awards

Do you know a Carolina employee who goes above and beyond each day? Have you ever wondered how to reward their stellar service?

Then stop wondering and start writing! Nominations for the 2022 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards are due Feb. 20. That’s Sunday.

Give them the chance to join these and other past honorees:

Dr. Mario Ciocca, director of sports medicine in Campus Health. He helped 800 student-athletes stay safe and compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Holman, a Facilities Services crew leader at Kenan Stadium. He advocates for employees.

Kathy James, administrative assistant supervisor in the School of Medicine. She arranges faculty searches and volunteers with the Employee Forum and the Salvation Army.

Vanessa Mitchell, a computer support analyst at the School of Social Work. She keeps the Tate-Turner-Kuralt Building's technology running.

The Massey Awards honor six employees each year for “unusual, meritorious or superior contribution.” They bear the name of a man who always went the extra mile.

C. Knox Massey of Durham joined the University after a distinguished advertising career. He worked for 25 years as a special assistant to the chancellor for $1 a year. He campaigned statewide for Carolina’s four-year medical school and teaching hospital.

In 1984, he and the families of his son, Knox Massey Jr., and daughter, Kay Massey Weatherspoon, created the Massey-Weatherspoon fund. Income from the fund supports the Massey Awards.

So if you know an employee who should join the Massey Awards honor roll, take a few moments to fill out the online nomination form.

You may also write a letter that includes:

Employee name.

Whether they are a present or past employee.

Brief description of their service and why it deserves recognition as “unusual, meritorious or superior.”

Signature of the nominator or seconder.

Send the letters and support materials to Piper Finn by email at piper_finn@unc.edu or to:

C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards Committee

CB #6100, 208 West Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516-2520

Contact Finn at 919-962-0329 if you need assistance.