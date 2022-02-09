Is inflation overheating the U.S. economy?

Business leaders and policymakers face a confusing set of signals about factors that determine the state of the U.S. economy, including a large rebound in consumer demand, the exponential jump in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant, mounting labor and supply chain shortages, and inflationary pressures not seen in decades.

Brown: Perhaps the most concerning indicator is inflation. It seems very clear to me that we are in a position of too many dollars chasing too few goods — another way of defining overheating. We now have inflation reaching its highest level in four decades.

Cohen: There is no doubt that the pickup in inflation is concerning and has been larger and lasted longer than both private sector and Fed forecasters anticipated. In contrast to the pre-COVID period — when inflation remained consistently below the Fed’s 2% target and prognosticators were worried about Japan-style deflation — the risks to inflation are clearly to upside. However, there are three reasons to be optimistic about the medium-term path for inflation (i.e., by the end of 2022 and into 2023, inflation will have decelerated to around 2%), including supply shortages abating in response to and in combination with a likely shift in demand from high-priced goods toward services, a loose relationship between the output gap and inflation, and still-muted inflation expectations.

First, most of the inflation reflects a combination of a COVID-driven shift in demand toward goods and housing and supply shortages. Families stopped going to restaurants and started remodeling their kitchens. Meanwhile, appliance makers had their factories shut down and then when they restarted, they ran at a lower capacity because of pandemic precautions. As a result, inflation for goods like dishwashers and cars was up 10.7% in 2021, the fastest pace in decades (see Figure 1 below). Manufacturers are responding to these price signals — though omicron has thrown some sand in those gears — but as supply shortages abate, goods inflation should follow suit.

Figure 1: Goods and Services CPI

Source: FRED

Second, the relationship between the output gap/unemployment and inflation — known as the Phillips Curve — has become extremely attenuated. Since the great disinflation of the early 1980s, the relationship has effectively broken down. Note how inflation didn’t budge when the unemployment rate fell below 4% in 2019, and the limited decline in inflation following the Great Recession of 2008-09 in comparison to the early 1980s (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: Unemployment vs. Core Inflation

Source: FRED

This points to the third reason, that the biggest driver of inflation at this time is inflation expectations, which remain well anchored. Ten-year Treasury yields wouldn’t be around 1.8% if market participants expected a period of high inflation. At the same time, household and business surveys expect modest inflation in the medium-term despite high oil prices and rising wages. Short-term consumer expectations tend to respond closely to energy prices, while businesses seem to be saying that they need to raise wages to attract workers, but these are more of a one-time increase rather than permanent wage inflation. Putting this all together, the Cleveland Fed’s inflation expectations measures remain at or below pre-pandemic levels. That said, inflation expectations are contingent on the Fed illustrating it will do what is necessary and inflation actually decelerating. This is why the Fed has signaled a shift toward tightening, and I will remain on edge until we see clear signs of disinflation.

Brown: I don’t feel as complacent about services inflation given the most recent data. Inflation in the service sector experienced a dramatic spike toward the end of 2021. The inflation in services is widespread as well: housing, health care and personal services (i.e., haircuts) inflation all clocked in at an annual rate of more than 4% in the fourth quarter. And finally, the degree that consumer inflation expectations are anchored seems dependent on the survey. In contrast to the Cleveland Fed, the New York Fed’s survey shows a big uptick in expectations over the last year, more so for one year out, but three-year expectations are now around 4% — well above the pre-pandemic level and the Fed’s 2% target (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Inflation Expectations

Source: NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations

Read more or watch the video of this two-part Kenan Insights debate on Doing Business during the Pandemic.

Part 1: Is the U.S. Economy at a Boiling Point, or Just Simmering?

Part 2: How COVID-19 is Shaping U.S. Policies