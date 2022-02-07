COVID-19’s indirect effects are claiming more lives than we realize

Indirect consequences of COVID-19 are contributing to a significant number of deaths in the United States, especially among communities of color and young people, according to epidemiologists at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

When analyzing deaths that occurred in 2020, a recent study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that indirect effects of the pandemic — such as social isolation, economic insecurity and barriers to health care access — accounted for 16% of excess deaths. Such estimates suggest that the toll of the pandemic is being greatly underreported because these deaths are not being captured in official COVID-19 surveillance data.

“Since most reports of pandemic-related mortality focus on deaths caused by COVID-19, we wanted to find out how many additional deaths are caused by the indirect effects of the pandemic,” said Lauren Zalla, doctoral researcher in epidemiology and biostatistics. “But it was equally important to us to study how those deaths are distributed — who is more likely to die from the social and economic effects of the pandemic? We expected to see disparities, but what we found was even more dramatic than expected.”

Zalla led the study along with fellow doctoral researcher Grace Mulholland; Lindsey Filiatreau, a recent graduate of the epidemiology doctoral program and current postdoctoral scholar at Washington University in St. Louis; and Jess Edwards, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School.

COVID-19 has magnified the burden of health inequity that Americans experience, borne out by higher rates of cases, hospitalizations and death among historically underserved populations. As the country grapples with concurrent crises of systemic racism and economic turmoil, the pandemic’s indirect effects have seen similar disparities in distribution.

Read more about the study.