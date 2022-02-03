UNC Global welcomes two team members

The Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs announced two new hires in January.

As director of global partnerships, Krista Northup will provide strategic guidance to Vice Provost for Global Affairs and Chief Global Officer Barbara Stephenson, and she will support colleagues across campus in developing and managing Carolina’s extensive portfolio of international partnerships.

Northup will work closely with Stephenson to advance strategic objective 7.1 of Carolina Next, “Strengthen global partnerships and bring the world to Carolina with enhanced on-campus global programming.” She will lead on shaping and implementing the university’s global partnership strategy, promote innovative models and approaches that strengthen the University’s global relationships and reputation, and assess the impact of UNC-Chapel Hill’s global partnerships.

Sharmila Udyavar, the new associate director of global education, will expand global learning opportunities for Carolina students through on-campus curriculum. Partnering with and supporting UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, Udyavar will be a resource for developing globally oriented undergraduate and graduate courses or modules, often in partnership with faculty at global partner universities. Udyavar’s portfolio will include Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) and the Diplomacy Initiative.

