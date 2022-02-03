Fouad Abd-El-Khalick receives top NARST Award

Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean and professor of science education at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Education, has been selected to receive the NARST 2022 Distinguished Contributions to Science Education through Research Award.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by NARST, the National Association for Research in Science Teaching. It recognizes scholars who — over at least 20 years since earning their doctorate — have made significant contributions to, provided notable leaderships in, and had substantial impact on, science education through research.

“Given the high impact of his rigorous and coherent research, international work with academics and graduate students, as well as service to leading science education journals, Abd-El-Khalick is a most deserving recipient of the 2022 NARST Distinguished Contributions through Research Award,” NARST said in a news release announcing the award.

Abd-El-Khalick is a leading science education researcher in precollege grades and teacher-education settings. He has made significant, transformative contributions to the development of the scholarly study of teaching and learning about, and assessment of, “nature of science.” Nature of science, or NOS, describes the characteristics of scientific knowledge and how that knowledge is developed and validated.

NARST will present the award to Abd-El-Khalick at its 2022 Annual International Conference in Vancouver in March. At the conference, Abd-El-Khalick is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on the future of science education.

