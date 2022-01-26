Mental health may impact men’s HIV care

Research conducted in Cameroon demonstrates that people living with HIV who are initiating care commonly exhibit symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). What’s more, their mental health may affect how rapidly these individuals connect to HIV care to improve their health.

These findings appear in the article “Gender, Mental Health, and Entry into Care with Advanced HIV Among People with HIV in Cameroon Under a ‘Treat All’ Policy,” published in the December issue of AIDS and Behavior.

Lead author Angela Parcesepe is an assistant professor in the department of maternal and child health at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and a faculty fellow at the Carolina Population Center. Co-authors linked with the Gillings School are epidemiology department alumna Lindsey Filiatreau, now a postdoctoral scholar at Washington University, and Brian Pence, a professor of epidemiology.

The World Health Organization recommends that all people living with HIV receive lifelong antiretroviral therapy beginning as soon as possible after diagnosis. Initiating treatment quickly has been associated with improved health outcomes for patients and reduced HIV transmission.

