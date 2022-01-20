Equity in the Making Research Lab developing virtual reality makerspace

The Equity in the Making Lab, a research lab within the UNC School of Information and Library Science, is working to develop a virtual reality makerspace lab. Led by Maggie Melo, an assistant professor at SILS, the EITM Lab conducts research at the intersection of critical making, inclusion and equity and information behavior.

Currently in its second phase, the Equity in the Making: Investigating Spatial Arrangements of Makerspaces and Their Impact on Diverse User Populations project is funded by a $715K NSF grant awarded to Melo in 2020. The focus of the project is to learn more about how to foster equity and inclusion for underrepresented students within makerspaces. Through the new VR makerspace, the lab will conduct a study to capture real-time reactions, thoughts and impressions of underrepresented students entering a makerspace for the first time.

“What we are seeing is that usually students from these underrepresented communities will walk up to a makerspace and turn away at the threshold,” Melo said. “The virtual reality makerspace will allow us to collect real-time data that captures students’ reactions, their feelings and their thoughts at the threshold. There are these gut reactions that students are making to determine whether they enter the space or not.”

