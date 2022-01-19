Omicron impact, masks dominate Faculty Council

With the number of positive tests for the omicron variant of COVID-19 increasing on campus, how worried should the Carolina community be about transmission?

For fully vaccinated people wearing masks properly, “the chance of transmission is very low,” said Dr. David Weber in his COVID-19 update at the Jan. 14 Faculty Council meeting. “I’m not worried about transmission in the classroom.”

In the council’s first meeting of the new year, many faculty had questions about staying safe. As the Carolina Together Testing Program reported Jan. 12, the University began the spring semester with a positivity rate of 10.47% and 35.5% at Campus Health in the first week of testing.

While the omicron variant is more contagious, “I don’t think it’s inevitable,” said Weber, Sanders Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics and Epidemiology in the UNC School of Medicine. The best way to stay safe is to be fully vaccinated, including boosters, and to wear a medical mask that fully covers the nose and mouth.

A medical mask with a good, tight seal can be as effective as an N95 or KN95 respirator-style mask in preventing transmission, Weber said. Weber provided a link to a video showing how to ensure the most effective fit.

Dean of Students Desirée Rieckenberg reminded faculty that a student’s report of a positive COVID-19 test result automatically triggers a University-approved absence for the student. Further accommodations are at the faculty’s discretion. “Faculty have the ultimate ability to provide flexibility for any student that tests positive,” she said.

Good news

In his remarks to the faculty, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared these positive updates:

Campaign for Carolina reached its $4.25 billion fundraising goal a year early.

University Libraries will receive $2 million annually in restored funding.

Study Abroad program is at 89% of its pre-pandemic participation level.

“Our numbers are better than many of our peers,” Guskiewicz said of study abroad. “We have kept this dream alive.”

Retirement planning

Leaders of the Retired Faculty Association presented a new retirement planning guide to the council. More than four years in the making, the 30-page UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Retirement Planning Guide is a joint project of the Retired Faculty Association and the offices of the provost and human resources.

Read more about the guide in The Well.

Change in leadership

The meeting also marked the last formal presentation by Robert A. Blouin as executive vice chancellor and provost. Blouin will resume his work as the Vaughn and Nancy Bryson Distinguished Professor in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and Chris Clemens, Jaroslav Folda Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts & Sciences, will become Carolina’s next provost effective Feb. 1.

“I’ve learned so much over the past 4½ years. It’s been very tumultuous but also very rewarding for me personally,” Blouin said. He praised the faculty, saying “outstanding faculty” is “what makes a university great,” and reminded them of the importance of their service to the state.

“We work for the people of North Carolina. Sometimes we forget that,” Blouin said. “We owe the people of North Carolina our very best efforts.”