Teaching Awards honor 25 educators

Carolina honored 25 faculty members and teaching assistants for their accomplishments with the 2022 University Teaching Awards.

Given annually, the awards acknowledge the University’s commitment to outstanding teaching and mentoring for graduate and undergraduate students.

“Even as the pandemic continued, faculty remained resilient and dedicated to teaching, continuously supporting students through challenging times and maintaining research interests,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. “And in the fall of 2021, they transitioned from remote teaching to return to the classroom for in-person instruction. I am proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their perseverance. They are richly deserving of this recognition.”

Administered by the Center for Faculty Excellence, the awards were chosen by the University Teaching Awards Committee from more than 800 nominations. This year’s winners are honored in six categories:

Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching

Geoffrey Sayre-McCord, philosophy department, College of Arts & Sciences

Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

Jenny Ting, genetics department, School of Medicine

Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction

Tanner Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching

William Sturkey, history department, College of Arts & Sciences

Kelly Hogan, biology department, College of Arts & Sciences

Brenda Temple, biochemistry and biophysics department, School of Medicine

Renée Alexander Craft, communication department, College of Arts & Sciences

Dongsoo Bang, Asian and Middle Eastern studies department, College of Arts & Sciences

William C. Friday Award for Excellence in Teaching

Devin Hubbard, biomedical engineering joint department, College of Arts & Sciences

Chapman Family Teaching Awards

Yi Zhou, Asian and Middle Eastern studies department, College of Arts & Sciences

Rick Warner, English and comparative literature department, College of Arts & Sciences

Mara Evans, biology department, College of Arts & Sciences

Jason Franz, biomedical engineering joint department, College of Arts & Sciences

J. Carlyle Sitterson Award for Teaching First-Year Students

Bud Kauffman, Asian and Middle Eastern studies department, College of Arts & Sciences

Barbara Fredrickson, psychology and neuroscience department, College of Arts & Sciences

Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards

Carol Hee, Environment, Ecology and Energy Program (E3P), College of Arts & Sciences

Linda Green, mathematics department, College of Arts & Sciences

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants

Samuel Schmitt, political science department, College of Arts & Sciences

Cristian Walk, history department, College of Arts & Sciences

Aaron Smith, computer science department, College of Arts & Sciences

Chris Strauss, psychology and neuroscience department, College of Arts & Sciences

Kaki Ann Ryan, computer science department, College of Arts & Sciences

The winners will be recognized at halftime of the Jan. 15 men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech.

Applications for teaching awards are always open, with a deadline of Sept. 16, 2022, for the 2023 awards.

The Well will feature short profiles of each of the award winners later this semester.