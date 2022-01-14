Teaching Awards honor 25 educators
Selected from more than 800 nominations, the winners of the 2022 University Teaching Awards will receive special recognition at the Jan. 15 men’s basketball game.
Carolina honored 25 faculty members and teaching assistants for their accomplishments with the 2022 University Teaching Awards.
Given annually, the awards acknowledge the University’s commitment to outstanding teaching and mentoring for graduate and undergraduate students.
“Even as the pandemic continued, faculty remained resilient and dedicated to teaching, continuously supporting students through challenging times and maintaining research interests,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. “And in the fall of 2021, they transitioned from remote teaching to return to the classroom for in-person instruction. I am proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their perseverance. They are richly deserving of this recognition.”
Administered by the Center for Faculty Excellence, the awards were chosen by the University Teaching Awards Committee from more than 800 nominations. This year’s winners are honored in six categories:
Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching
- Geoffrey Sayre-McCord, philosophy department, College of Arts & Sciences
Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement
- Jenny Ting, genetics department, School of Medicine
Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction
- Jocelyn Glazier, School of Education
- Alexa Chew, School of Law
- M. Theresa Palmer, School of Social Work
- Beth Sheba Posner, School of Law
Tanner Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching
- William Sturkey, history department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Kelly Hogan, biology department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Brenda Temple, biochemistry and biophysics department, School of Medicine
- Renée Alexander Craft, communication department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Dongsoo Bang, Asian and Middle Eastern studies department, College of Arts & Sciences
William C. Friday Award for Excellence in Teaching
- Devin Hubbard, biomedical engineering joint department, College of Arts & Sciences
Chapman Family Teaching Awards
- Yi Zhou, Asian and Middle Eastern studies department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Rick Warner, English and comparative literature department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Mara Evans, biology department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Jason Franz, biomedical engineering joint department, College of Arts & Sciences
J. Carlyle Sitterson Award for Teaching First-Year Students
- Bud Kauffman, Asian and Middle Eastern studies department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Barbara Fredrickson, psychology and neuroscience department, College of Arts & Sciences
Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards
- Carol Hee, Environment, Ecology and Energy Program (E3P), College of Arts & Sciences
- Linda Green, mathematics department, College of Arts & Sciences
Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants
- Samuel Schmitt, political science department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Cristian Walk, history department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Aaron Smith, computer science department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Chris Strauss, psychology and neuroscience department, College of Arts & Sciences
- Kaki Ann Ryan, computer science department, College of Arts & Sciences
The winners will be recognized at halftime of the Jan. 15 men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech.
Applications for teaching awards are always open, with a deadline of Sept. 16, 2022, for the 2023 awards.
The Well will feature short profiles of each of the award winners later this semester.