Carolina receives second grant from the Kern Family Foundation to assess entrepreneurial engineering collaboration

In 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill joined the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network — a network of universities across the United States with a shared vision of equipping engineers with an entrepreneurial mindset so they can create personal, economic and societal value through a lifetime of meaningful work.

Now, thanks to a new $631,000 grant from the Kern Family Foundation, a new KEEN assessment project will be led by Viji Sathy, associate dean for evaluation and assessment in undergraduate education in the College of Arts & Sciences and a professor in the department of psychology and neuroscience. Sathy’s strategic priority is to use high quality assessments and research designs to learn about student programs and educational experiences. She also directs the Townsend Program for Education Research in the Office of Undergraduate Education, which is designed to address these priorities.

“It is an honor that the Kern Family Foundation has recognized our campus for its assessment expertise. We’ve assembled a great team at Carolina, along with our grant partners, to help shape the future of engineering education,” Sathy said.

