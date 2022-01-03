Carolina People: Tora Taylor-Glover

Tora Taylor-Glover

embedded counselor

UNC School of Law

4 months at Carolina

Describe a typical day in your job.

My typical day as the embedded counselor with Counseling and Psychological Services placed at the law school is a busy one. I see four to six clients a day for ongoing sessions and triage for services. Depending on the session type and student needs, sessions range from 30 minutes to an hour. I also participate in meetings at the law school and around campus when I have the availability.

My overall goal is to make sure there are mental health services for students at the law school. Access is a big thing. Being here within the law school helps make it easier for students to access services offered through CAPS. I also offer evening appointment times in hopes of creating flexibility and more options for students to obtain services.

What accomplishment or moment in your work at Carolina are you proudest of?

Just getting this position, honestly. I know it was a tough pool of candidates and just to be here and be the first counselor at the law school to provide services is a big thing and a big accomplishment for me. I have a lot of experience in different areas, but this brings everything together. I am excited to have this opportunity and support the students.

What inspires you every day?

I just want to help people. For me, it goes with making sure that there’s not only access to mental health services, but exposure. And especially for people of color who may have reservations about therapy, reservations about going to see a counselor. Helping people start generational healing is what motivates me and inspires me daily.

I’ve always prided myself on being able to remain calm and utilize skills to help people who may be going through a tough time. To hold space with people. Realizing how important and valuable it is sometimes just to hold space with somebody that is in need. That’s what inspires me, to be able to provide services, educate, be visible, so I can make sure we’re starting to normalize people seeking support.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Spending time with my family. I love sitting and playing with my 4-year-old. He definitely keeps me busy. Spending time with my friends. I just like to spend quality time with people in my life.

I’m a huge music person, so listening to music is something that I enjoy doing. Prince is my favorite artist, has been since I was very young. My mom was a huge fan of his when he first started out — I was 4 or 5 — and I’ve been a huge fan of Prince ever since.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

The embedded counselor program with CAPS is three of us, currently. There are two in the medical school, and I’m here at the law school. It’s definitely a pleasure. It’s a great program to have in the different professional schools to add that support and help change culture around mental health services. It is advocating for people and saying, “Hey, make sure that you’re getting your work done, but also that you’re making time to be mentally prepared to do the work that you’re doing.”