Since 2012, Carolina has safely lowered building temperatures and campus energy use during University holidays, particularly during the winter holiday when the University is closed for about 10 consecutive days.

During the 2021 Winter Holiday Energy Saving Initiative (Dec. 23 – Jan. 2), building temperature set points will be lowered in unoccupied buildings, which saves chilled water, steam, natural gas and electricity, thereby reducing utility costs. This program can be highly successful depending on the weather, saving the University thousands of dollars in energy bills.

Campus research labs, animal facilities and designated health care facilities that are critical to the University’s mission are excluded from this program.

Read more about steps you can take to preserve energy during the holiday break.