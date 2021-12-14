How bacteria makes copper into an antibiotic

Research led by Carolina solves the mystery of how bacteria assemble a powerful antibiotic using a metal found in pots, wiring, roofs, doorknobs and handrails.

In the journal Science, Carolina chemists, working with colleagues at UC Davis, demonstrate how the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious hospital infections, uses copper to make an antibiotic called fluopsin C.

“This finding helps us understand how this pathogenic bacterium makes use of copper to outcompete other microbes and could drive the discovery of new treatments,” said senior study author Bo Li, associate professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ chemistry department.

Microorganisms are known for making antibiotics to compete with other organisms. Many of these antibiotics are actually used in hospitals to treat infections.

