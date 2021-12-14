Graduating Tar Heels celebrate overcoming adversity

Just like generations of Tar Heels who came before them, the Carolina students filling the floor of the Dean Smith Center in their caps and gowns on Sunday afternoon had spent years at UNC-Chapel Hill broadening their knowledge and gaining expertise to become leaders in their fields and communities.

But these students, who spent their final four semesters of college in a pandemic, experienced challenges and overcame obstacles very few previous graduating classes have had to navigate.

Sunday’s Winter Commencement was a time for the more than 1,300 graduates — along with their friends and family — to celebrate all that they have achieved in spite of that adversity.

“All of us faculty, members of leadership and, most importantly, your families and friends are so proud of all that you have accomplished in the face of this incredible adversity,” said Frank Leibfarth, assistant professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ chemistry department, who delivered the keynote speech. “Stop and think of just how much you’ve overcome in the last few years and think about the traits within yourself that allowed you to do that. You take that with you going out into the world. You are all adaptable. You are all resilient. You are all inspiring.”

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz presided over the celebration, which recognized the graduation of 664 undergrads, 672 graduate students and five professional students. In his remarks, Guskiewicz said he was proud of how the Tar Heels responded to the uncertainty of the last 21 months. That adaptability and determination, he said, may be the greatest lesson the graduates learned at Carolina and will serve them well as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

“The flipside of uncertainty is opportunity. When it’s not clear what direction the road is heading or what the outcome will be, that’s when you have an opportunity to forge your own path,” Guskiewicz said. “As you begin your careers, you’re entering a world of new possibilities, new opportunities that didn’t exist before. When you’re at the peak of your careers, you’ll be doing things that we can’t even imagine yet.”

Leibfarth reflected on his own career and path in his Winter Commencement address to provide advice for the graduating Tar Heels.

Since joining the College’s chemistry department in 2016, the assistant professor has earned wide acclaim for his innovative research approaches to polymer and materials chemistry, teaching and mentoring. His research focuses on new methods for developing synthetic polymers. Leibfarth and his lab designed a fluorinated resin that soaks up perfluorinated alkylated substances in the way that gel in diapers soaks up water — at a rate more than four times higher than the best commercial technology.

His research on perfluorinated alkylated substances earned Leibfarth a spot in Popular Science magazine’s 2021 Brilliant 10 roster, which recognizes 10 early-career scientists and engineers across the nation who have the potential to transform the world with their innovative approaches to critical issues.

While there is no single path to success, Leibfarth shared the three key tenets he’s followed in his life and career: learn something really well, don’t be afraid of failure and stay curious. He also urged the Tar Heels to recognize the privilege they’ve now been granted as graduates of UNC-Chapel Hill. Their new degree, he said, provides them with the opportunity to build a career that is both personally satisfying and capable of making a difference in the world.

Embracing that privilege, combined with his three tenets, Leibfarth said, will help the graduates keep their spark alive “no matter what the world throws at you.”

“Remember this feeling you had on this day. Remember you can make a difference. Remember you have the privilege, after graduating from this great university, to lead a career that is both personally fulfilling and makes a measurable difference on the world around you,” Leibfarth said. “To do that, take time to cultivate your superpower by learning one thing really well. When the time comes, step out of your comfort zone — don’t fear failure. And stay curious.”

