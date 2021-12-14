Give a book to someone (or yourself)

For gift-giving, UNC Press editors recommend five books about North Carolina people, history, beauty and politics that also address broader topics such as climate change, election fraud and what may be the state’s most hotly debated subject — barbecue.

You might be tempted to wrap up one for yourself.

North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky

By Bland Simpson

Photographs by Ann Cary Simpson, Scott Taylor and Tom Earnhardt

Bland Simpson, the celebrated bard of North Carolina’s sound country and Kenan Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing in the College of Arts & Sciences, has blended history, observation of nature and personal narrative in many books to chronicle the people and places of eastern Carolina. Yet he has spent much of his life in the state’s Piedmont, with regular travels into its western mountains. Here, for the first time, Simpson brings his distinctive voice and way of seeing to bear on the entirety of his home state, combining storytelling and travelogue to create a portrait of the Old North State with care and humor.

Three of the state’s finest photographers help guide the journey: Simpson’s wife and creative partner, Ann Cary Simpson, professional photographer Scott Taylor, and writer and naturalist Tom Earnhardt. This book belongs on the shelf of longtime state residents, newcomers and visitors alike.

“Bland Simpson is a bona fide North Carolina treasure: composer, storyteller, writer, teacher. Generations of UNC students know him as a beloved creative writing professor, but here he’s sharing his gifts with everyone who knows and loves North Carolina and has wondered what makes this such a unique place. With gorgeous photos spanning the sound country to the Blue Ridge, this is a book to savor.” — Mark Simpson-Vos, Wyndham Robertson editorial director, UNC Press

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue

By Adrian Miller

Across America, the love and popularity of barbecue cookery have gone through the roof. Prepared in one regional style or another, in the South and beyond, barbecue is one of the nation’s most distinctive culinary arts. And people aren’t just eating it; they’re reading books and articles and watching TV shows about it. But why is it, asks Adrian Miller — admitted ’cuehead and longtime certified barbecue judge — that in today’s barbecue culture African Americans don’t get much love?

In “Black Smoke,” Miller chronicles how Black barbecuers, pitmasters and restaurateurs helped develop this cornerstone of American foodways and how they are coming into their own. It’s a smoke-filled story of Black perseverance, culinary innovation and entrepreneurship. Though often pushed to the margins, African Americans have enriched a barbecue culture that has come to be embraced by all. Miller celebrates and restores the faces and stories of the men and women who have influenced this American cuisine. This beautifully illustrated chronicle also features 22 barbecue recipes collected just for this book.

“What a gift — barbecue culture and Black history all pulled together for you by the one and only Adrian Miller, who traveled across the country tracing the Black pitmasters and entrepreneurs responsible for some of the most delicious barbecue ever. Anyone who loves barbecue will be absolutely fascinated by ‘Black Smoke’ and its message that the story of American foodways has many chapters yet to be told — and many recipes yet to be cooked.” — Elaine Maisner, executive editor, UNC Press

Frank Porter Graham: Southern Liberal, Citizen of the World

By William A. Link

Frank Porter Graham (1886–1972) was one of the most consequential white Southerners of the 20th century. Born in Fayetteville and reared in Charlotte, Graham became an active and popular student leader at the University of North Carolina. After earning a graduate degree from Columbia University and serving as a marine during World War I, he taught history at Carolina, and in 1930 became the University’s 15th president. Affectionately known as “Dr. Frank,” Graham spent two decades overseeing Carolina’s development into a world-class public institution. But he regularly faced controversy, especially as he was increasingly drawn into national leadership on matters such as intellectual freedom and the rights of workers. As a Southern liberal, Graham became a prominent New Dealer and negotiator and briefly a U.S. senator. Graham’s reputation for problem solving through compromise led him into service under several presidents as a United Nations mediator, and he was outspoken regarding civil rights.

Brimming with fresh insights, this definitive biography reveals how a personally modest public servant took his place on the national and world stage and, along the way, helped transform North Carolina.

Published in association with University Libraries.

“When I arrived at UNC as a graduate student in 1993, Carolina’s bicentennial year, it did not take long for me to learn that Frank Porter Graham was one of the brightest lights in the University’s history. But Bill Link’s insightful biography taught me that Graham’s impact on the nation and the world was far greater, from his work in the Roosevelt administration during the New Deal to his role in negotiating international agreements for the United Nations. His brand of steady, modest, public-minded leadership remains an inspiration today.” — Mark Simpson-Vos, Wyndham Robertson editorial director, UNC Press

The Vote Collectors: The True Story of the Scamsters, Politicians and Preachers behind the Nation’s Greatest Electoral Fraud

By Michael Graff and Nick Ochsner

In 2018, Baptist preacher Mark Harris beat the odds, narrowly fending off a blue wave in North Carolina’s sprawling Ninth District. But word soon got around that something fishy was going on in rural Bladen County. At the center of the mess was local political operative McCrae Dowless. Dowless had learned the ins and outs of the absentee ballot system from Democrats before switching over to the Republican Party. Bladen County’s vote-collecting cottage industry made national headlines, led to multiple election fraud indictments, toppled North Carolina GOP leadership and left hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians without congressional representation for nearly a year.

Michael Graff and Nick Ochsner tell the story of the political shenanigans in Bladen County, exposing the shocking vulnerability of local elections and explaining why present systems are powerless to monitor and prevent fraud. Their tale of rural corruption is a fascinating narrative of the long clash of racism and electioneering — and a larger story about the challenges to democracy in the rural South.

At a time rife with accusations of election fraud, “The Vote Collectors” shows the reality of election stealing in one Southern county, where democracy was undermined the old-fashioned way: one absentee ballot at a time.

“Political junkies will love ‘The Vote Collectors,’ a true story of how election fraud works on the ground. It shows what that fraud looks like, the local context and characters involved and the underlying historical roots of racism, all with more clarity than we’ve ever seen before. It’s also a feat that only these reporters could pull off — a deep, expertly told local story of corruption in the rural South with national political repercussions.” — Brandon Proia, executive editor, UNC Press

Saving the Wild South: The Fight for Native Plants on the Brink of Extinction

By Georgann Eubanks

The American South is famous for its astonishingly rich biodiversity. In this book, Georgann Eubanks takes a wondrous trek from Alabama to North Carolina to search out native plants that are endangered and wavering on the edge of erasure. As she reveals the intricate beauty and biology of the South’s plant life, she also shows how local development and global climate change threaten many species, some of which have been graduated to the federal list of endangered species.

Why should we care, Eubanks asks, about North Carolina’s Yadkin River goldenrod, found only in one place on Earth? Or the Alabama canebrake pitcher plant, a carnivorous marvel being decimated by criminal poaching and a booming black market? These plants, she argues, are important not only to the natural environment but also to Southern identity, and she finds her inspiration in talking with the heroes — botanists, advocates and conservationists young and old — on a quest to save these green gifts of the South for future generations. These passionate plant lovers caution us not to take for granted the sensitive ecosystems that contribute to the region’s long-standing appeal, beauty and character.

“I like to think of Georgann Eubanks’ ‘Saving the Wild South’ as a volume of adventure stories — each one centered on a native Southern plant in danger of total extinction. We learn about the region’s incredible plant life, yes, but beyond that we travel with Eubanks as she ferrets out the heroes who go all out to save these beautiful living jewels of the South’s rich ecosystem. Inspiring.” — Elaine Maisner, executive editor, UNC Press

Learn more at UNC Press.