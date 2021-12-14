Department of Transportation honors Roy Williams and Dean Smith

The North Carolina Department of Transportation formally approved a request by Carolina Athletics to honorarily name stretches of U.S. Interstate 40 in Chapel Hill for former Tar Heel men’s basketball coaches Dean Smith and Roy Williams.

The Chapel Hill Town Council approved a resolution to support the request on Nov. 17.

The DOT will place honorary signs designating stretches of I-40 from exits 266-270 the Roy Williams Highway and from exits 270-273 the Dean Smith Highway.

“Dean Smith and Roy Williams are two of the greatest to ever have coached college basketball,” says Gov. Roy Cooper. “And while their combined five national championships helped make UNC one of the premier basketball institutions in the country, it is their work off the court and in their communities that truly sets them apart. North Carolinians across the state are grateful for their leadership and these honorary road namings will help us recognize them for their hard work and sacrifice.”

