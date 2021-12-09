Campus News

Rybarczyk named associate dean for professional development and funding at The Graduate School

The role will include hosting workshops, seminars and signature events, and overseeing internal and external funding opportunities for graduate students.

The Graduate School, Thursday, December 9th, 2021
Brian Rybarczyk
Brian Rybarczyk (Image courtesy of The Graduate School)

Brian Rybarczyk will assume the role of associate dean for professional development and funding at The Graduate School on Dec. 1 — a key initiative for furthering The Graduate School’s commitment to its students as they emerge as the next generation of leaders.

In his new role, Rybarczyk will spearhead professional development and funding opportunities for graduate students. Rybarczyk, who joined The Graduate School in 2006, will support these initiatives, both of which are long-standing commitments of The Graduate School to increase access, affordability and equity to graduate education in our state.

“This opportunity showcases Carolina’s commitment to the future of graduate education,” Rybarczyk said. “It’s gratifying to lead this effort to support graduate students at the nation’s first public university.”

Read more about the new role.

You May Also Like...

    • Chris Clemens named executive vice chancellor and provost

      The Carolina astrophysicist will become the University’s chief academic officer on Feb. 1. Chancellor’s Chief of Staff Amy Locklear Hertel will move into a redefined executive vice provost role and Christi Hurt will assume the chief of staff role.

    • Of placekicking, polymers and pets

      Frank Leibfarth, the main speaker at Carolina’s Winter Commencement, talks about growing up in a small town, being fearless in his college football career and plastics research, his dog Roscoe and Broseidon the goldfish.

    • Faculty marshal and family are all Carolina

      Jay Aikat, chief operating officer at RENCI and a research professor in the computer science department, led her first ceremonial procession for her son’s Class of 2020 graduation.