Rybarczyk named associate dean for professional development and funding at The Graduate School

Brian Rybarczyk will assume the role of associate dean for professional development and funding at The Graduate School on Dec. 1 — a key initiative for furthering The Graduate School’s commitment to its students as they emerge as the next generation of leaders.

In his new role, Rybarczyk will spearhead professional development and funding opportunities for graduate students. Rybarczyk, who joined The Graduate School in 2006, will support these initiatives, both of which are long-standing commitments of The Graduate School to increase access, affordability and equity to graduate education in our state.

“This opportunity showcases Carolina’s commitment to the future of graduate education,” Rybarczyk said. “It’s gratifying to lead this effort to support graduate students at the nation’s first public university.”

