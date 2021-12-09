Campus News

Online dialogues connect educators in the United States, Middle East and North Africa

The Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies and the University of Arizona’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies organized the series to provide professional development and connection for teachers.

The first dialogue on Oct. 17 provided training on social and emotional supports for newcomer students in the United States, Middle East and North Africa. (Adobe Stock image)

In fall 2021, dozens of K-12 teachers from across the United States and the Middle East and North Africa participated in two virtual Educator Dialogues, gaining strategies and resources to support newcomer students and globalize STEM education.

The dialogues, organized by the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies and the University of Arizona’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies, provided professional development on important global education topics and a platform for teachers to connect from different world regions.

“This program was developed in response to a need we were hearing from teachers who wanted ways to connect with their colleagues around the world,” said Emma Harver, director of outreach for the consortium.

The two dialogue sponsors also offer the Teachers Collaborating Across Borders program, an intensive virtual exchange experience for 18 teachers from the United States and 18 from the MENA region.

“We received hundreds of applications this year for the TCAB program,” Harver explained. “We wanted to provide additional educational opportunities for this large group of teachers who are interested in connecting with their peers.” Unlike TCAB, the Educator Dialogues were open to any teacher in the United States and the MENA region.

