Sandra Greene named chair of the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council

Sandra Greene, senior research fellow and co-director of the program on health care economics and finance at the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, was recently appointed as chair of the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The SHCC oversees health planning in the state and develops the annual State Medical Facilities Plan to guide expansion of health care services in this state.

Greene, who is an alumna in biostatistics and a professor of practice in the department of health policy and management at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, has been a member of the SHCC for 25 years and has served as vice-chair for the past two years. There are 25 members of the SHCC, all appointed by the governor, who represent providers, business and industry, city and state government and members at large.

