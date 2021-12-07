Meet the two Tar Heel trailblazers honored with building names

Hortense McClinton, first Black faculty member at Carolina

Here is the biography the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Naming University Facilities and Units prepared in support of the naming honor:

Hortense King McClinton was born Aug. 27, 1918, and grew up in Boley, Oklahoma, one of the state’s 32 all-Black towns. On her father’s side, she was the granddaughter of slaves. Boley was a center of early civil rights activism, and as a child, McClinton quickly picked up lessons in self-reliance, self-help and racial uplift that would define her later life and career. She finished high school in Boley, studied for one year at Langston College in Oklahoma City, and in 1936 followed her older brother to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University, the nation’s leading Black institution of higher education.

At Howard University, McClinton was profoundly influenced by sociologist E. Franklin Frazier, who drew tight connections between the academic study of social problems and the practical solutions implemented by social workers. McClinton graduated from Howard in 1939, and then moved to Philadelphia, where she found work with the American Friends Service Committee and the Wharton Centre, a settlement house in largely Black North Philadelphia. McClinton lived in-house at Wharton, alongside many of her clients.

Through that experience, she developed an approach to social work that aimed to develop the capacity of local people to participate as active citizens and make effective claims on the forms of social provision that would enable them to live secure, productive and fulfilled lives. McClinton pursued these ideas and practices further at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Work. She was the school’s only Black student at the time and the third to take a degree in its graduate program.

She acquitted herself admirably over these many years. Now it is time for us to distinguish ourselves by placing her name upon the landscape of the institution that she loves and has made better than many imagined it could be. — Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Naming University Facilities and Units

Soon after completing her graduate studies, McClinton moved to Durham, where her husband worked as an auditor for the North Carolina Mutual Insurance Company, the largest Black-owned business in the nation. From 1954 to 1956, she worked at the Durham County Department of Social Services, where a white supervisor made it publicly known that he would “never have more than three Negroes on his staff at one time.” McClinton left that job when her second child was born, and four years later, accepted a position at the Veterans Administration hospital in Durham, where she was the first African American employed as a member of the professional staff. At the VA, McClinton worked as a research supervisor and mentored students from UNC’s School of Social Work who were completing their clinical rotations. In 1966, she accepted an invitation to join the school’s faculty. She was the first African American to hold a tenure-track appointment in Carolina’s then-175-year history. McClinton retired in 1984.

During her time on faculty, McClinton regularly taught courses on casework, human development, family therapy and institutional racism. Students recall that she often shared lessons from her early years in Philadelphia. McClinton “said as social workers, we must get to know each person individually,” one doctoral student remembered in a 2008 article in Contact, the School of Social Work newsletter. “She said you have to understand each client’s background.”

Doing so required building bridges across the racial divisions that persisted from the era of legal segregation, particularly in McClinton’s early years on faculty. “It was incredibly important for her to be here,” said Kenan Professor Maeda Galinsky in the Contact article. “She represented a whole portion of knowledgeable social workers who had not been allowed into the institution before. It was good for students, good for the school and certainly good for African American students to have people of color in our faculty. [And] it was equally good for white students.”

During her years on faculty, McClinton also helped to establish the predecessor organization to the Carolina Black Caucus and worked with various units on campus to improve services for students with disabilities. In her time at Carolina, McClinton served on numerous departmental and University-wide committees, where she was frequently the only woman — and almost always, the only Black woman — at the table. Too often, that service to the institution reminded her that being “first” is not always pleasant, and that change comes slowly to organizations that perceive it as a threat. In the face of that challenge, McClinton remained a steadfast champion of fairness and equity.

She devoted herself to the students who inspired her and gave her work purpose; she led by example; and she labored to build up the School of Social Work’s reputation through her own record of outstanding achievement.

Among social work educators and practitioners, and particularly among social workers of color, McClinton is legendary for her intellectual contributions and for her ability to mentor those who shared a desire to improve the profession by making it more respectful of all the people it aspired to serve. In 2014, National Public Radio featured an interview with McClinton in its Sunday Conversation series, and a year later, the National Association of Social Workers added her to its prestigious roster of Social Work Pioneers. The association bestows that honor on a select few “who have paved the way for thousands of other social workers to contribute to the betterment of the human condition.”

The official commendation reads, in part: “McClinton’s professional competence demanded that hiring policies change at the [University of North Carolina] and that direct practice approaches be tailored more appropriately to acknowledge diversity. She illuminated the significance of culturally competent practices and taught the skills and knowledge that social workers needed to provide services without racial and cultural bias.”

McClinton also received a Legacy Award for distinguished service from the University’s Black Faculty and Staff Caucus in 2009, and a Faculty Service Award from the UNC General Alumni Association in 2021. Inspired by McClinton as a teacher and role model, others have established awards in her honor. They include the Hortense K. McClinton Faculty Award, given by UNC’s Black Student Movement; the Hortense K. McClinton Outstanding Faculty Staff Award, given by the General Alumni Association’s Black Alumni Reunion; and the Hortense McClinton Senior Service Award, given by the Omicron Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Henry Owl, first American Indian student at Carolina

Henry McClain Owl was born on the Cherokee Indian reservation, formally known as the Qualla Boundary, in western North Carolina on Aug. 1, 1896. His father, Lloyd Owl, was a Cherokee blacksmith; his mother, Nettie Harris Owl, was a Catawba Indian from the Catawba reservation near Rock Hill, South Carolina. The couple met at the Cherokee Boarding School, operated by the federal government’s Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1880 to 1954. Throughout much of its history, the school sought to separate Indian children from their language and culture, and by doing so, “remake them ‘in the image of the white man.’” Lloyd Owl died when Henry was 14 years old, leaving Nettie with 10 children to support. She did so by cleaning white people’s homes and selling her handmade baskets and pottery to tourists.

In 1912, Henry Owl enrolled at Hampton Institute in Virginia, a school founded shortly after the Civil War by the American Missionary Association. Its purpose was to train Blacks, newly emancipated from slavery, as teachers and skilled tradesmen. A decade later, near the end of the American Indian Wars, Hampton also admitted Native students as part of the federal government’s program of forced assimilation. Owl played on the school’s football team and published articles in its student newspaper, The Southern Workman. In 1918, he penned two essays, one, a celebration of “Successful Indians” to mark Indian Citizenship Day, and the other, an account of Indians’ military service in World War I. Later that same year, Owl graduated with a degree in carpentry and enlisted in the army. He served at Camp Jackson in South Carolina, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. The army base was named for President Andrew Jackson, who signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which led to the deaths of more than 4,000 Cherokee people on the long march westward that came to be known as the Trail of Tears.

Naming a campus building for Henry Owl will affirm the principles of democracy, justice and equality that defined his life and career. As alumna Mary McCall Leland ’20 has noted, honoring Henry Owl will also point the way forward for our University. “We cannot right the wrongs of our past,” she explains, “but we can address them and acknowledge that we are a University willing to change and move into the 21st century as a more inclusive and welcoming institution.” — Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Naming University Facilities and Units

After the war, Owl taught briefly at the Cherokee Boarding School on the Qualla Boundary. Then, in 1923, he accepted a position at Bacone College, a school established in Indian Territory in the 1880s by the American Baptist Home Mission Society. There, Owl taught courses in agriculture, carpentry and the “mechanic arts.” He left Bacone in 1925 to enroll at Lenoir-Rhyne College, a private Lutheran institution in Hickory. He excelled as a sportsman, sang in the glee club and, in his senior year, won the college’s prize for oratory. According to local newspaper accounts, his address showed fellow students how “his own people, the Cherokees of North Carolina,” had been “mistreated” and laid out “the great discouraging and horrible challenge[s]” they faced nearly a century after the Trail of Tears. Owl received his bachelor’s degree in the spring of 1928, and later in the year, enrolled at the University of North Carolina as a graduate student in history, becoming the first American Indian and the first person of color to attend Carolina.

Owl received a master of arts degree in history in 1929. He wrote his thesis on “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Before and After the Removal.” Over the span of 175 pages, Owl documented the “exterminating spirit” that animated white encounters with the Cherokees, from the time of first colonial contact to the modern day. His purpose, self-declared, was to correct the racist myths and “misconceptions” that informed most Americans’ understanding of Indigenous Peoples and “befogged the underlying facts” of history. One of his work’s most remarkable characteristics was its reliance on “the tradition[s] of the reservation” — stories, largely unknown to white scholars, that had been passed from one generation to the next by the keepers of tribal memory.

In 1930, Owl made his mark on the history of Indian civil rights when he attempted to register to vote in Swain County, where a large section of the Cherokee reservation is located. According to local lore, he arrived at the registrar’s office with his master’s thesis in hand, ready to prove that he could pass the literacy test that white supremacists had written into the state constitution in 1900 as a means of disenfranchising Blacks and others who threatened white rule. But the registrar refused even to administer the exam. Despite a federal law, passed in 1924, that granted the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians full citizenship rights, the county official turned Owl away, declaring that the Cherokees were wards of the U.S. government and therefore had no standing to cast a ballot.

Owl’s sworn account of the incident, submitted to the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Indian Affairs, sped Congressional approval of legislation that affirmed the Cherokees’ right to vote, so long as they met state residency and literacy requirements. That, however, did not settle the matter. Western North Carolina officials continued to turn members of the Eastern Band away from the polls until the mid 1960s, when passage of the Voting Rights Act gave federal authorities the means to end the practice.

During the 1930s and early 1940s, Owl taught at Bureau of Indian Affairs schools in the West, including those on the Oglala Lakota, Northern Cheyenne and Blackfeet reservations in South Dakota and Montana. After World War II, he moved his family to Seattle to take advantage of new economic opportunities. There, he worked as a counselor and vocational trainer for the Veterans Administration and as an inspector at the Boeing Aircraft Company. At some point in this transition, Owl adopted his mother’s maiden surname, Harris, in order to shield his children from the racism that had defined his own life experience. Owl died on March 3, 1980, at age 83.