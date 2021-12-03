UNC School of Education professor selected as chair of NAS committee on equity in STEM education

Professor Eileen Parsons has been named chair of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s newly created Committee on Equity in pre-K-12 STEM Education.

The committee will develop a consensus study and write a report on equity in preK-12 STEM education, focusing on science education from early childhood through high school, making recommendations that are expected to inform and influence educational policy.

The National Academies of Sciences anticipates that the committee’s report will serve as a touchstone document in the field of preK-12 STEM education as it identifies and describes inequities in science and mathematics education, examines how state-level standards and initiatives can address inequities, reviews evidence on policy and program interventions that address equity concerns and develops recommendations for policy, practice and research to promote success for all students in STEM learning.

As chair of the 12-member committee, Parsons will oversee the panel’s work, direct report writing processes and serve as the primary spokesperson for the report when it is presented at professional meetings, to organizations and to national-level policy makers.

