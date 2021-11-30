Vargason’s ‘sticky’ bacteria research wins Three Minute Thesis top prize

Press the play button above to watch the winning thesis presentation.

Understanding and researching emerging issues takes years of dedication from graduate students at Carolina. The Graduate School’s annual Three Minute Thesis competition helps graduate students distill their research topics in only three minutes for a non-academic audience in order to present their groundbreaking research in an easy-to-understand way.

During the 2021 competition, graduate students submitted entries from many areas of campus, including science and the humanities, which were evaluated by a panel of judges to determine the top 10 presentations who advanced to the final competition. The finalists showcased their research on Nov. 10 in a competition as part of University Research Week.

Ava Vargason, a doctoral candidate in the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in its division of pharmacoengineering and molecular pharmaceutics, presented her research on bacteria in the gut and received first prize, including $1,000. Her research focuses on the trillions of microbes in our bodies which are vital for our health. Colon cancer, allergies and other medical diagnoses have been linked to microbial imbalances. Vargason’s research centers on how to restore the balance of the microbiome by allowing for beneficial bacteria to stay in the intestinal tract and have healing effects. The idea is to have the body recognize and embrace new bacteria, instead of expelling it, in order to allow for treatment — something she has observed in mice through her research.

