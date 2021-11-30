Rehearsing for recovery

It may have happened in your extended family. Someone ends up in a hospital or rehabilitation facility after a fall, surgery or illness and then must transition home to continue mending. And what if it’s you who needs to recuperate at home?

Without round-the-clock care, the ways home life may change, even temporarily, warrant some serious consideration. When a person is preparing to leave the hospital or facility, a key to successful recovery is knowing even simple things such as how to fold and unfold a wheelchair.

To help you prepare for such situations, Carolina Nursing’s Mark Toles offers some context on what skilled nursing facilities do and some tips on what you can do ahead of time. A registered nurse, associate professor in the UNC School of Nursing and Beerstecher-Blackwell Distinguished Term Scholar, Toles is an expert on nursing care of adults, quality of care in nursing homes and care of adults as they transfer between settings and health care providers. He conducts research to improve care in nursing homes.

Toles and his colleagues assess and aid skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers throughout the United States, including 11 in North Carolina. “We try to help them do some of what they’re already doing in better ways,” he says. “People who work in nursing homes are genuinely interested in improving quality.”

He comes in with training and tools for health care workers to try. His expertise translates into better care for someone temporarily in a center and after they return home. He has designed tools that health care workers can use to make electronic health records more useful. With them, the nursing home can provide a detailed checklist to patients of what they should do when they return home.

“A lot of times, we see family members preparing to bring a person recovering from an injury like a hip fracture back home. They need to help that person continue to get well, stay safe at home and avoid returning to the hospital,” he says.

Along with the digital tools and assessment, Toles and his colleagues offer training and technical assistance so that staff can provide high-quality transitional care that enables the family and patient to succeed at home.

In the midst of the pandemic’s fluctuations, serious health events, surgeries and injuries continue to change lives. What can you do to help yourself or a family member be ready for such situations? Toles advises five things: