Adams School of Dentistry faculty elected as deputy director of NIDCR

The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has announced that long-time UNC Adams School of Dentistry faculty member Dr. Jennifer Webster-Cyriaque, as the organization’s next deputy director. Her appointment with NIDCR will begin in early December.

“Dr. Webster-Cyriaque has been a part of the UNC faculty for more than 20 years, and during that time she has been a respected leader and a trusted mentor not only to learners but to her colleagues in the research community and beyond. While we are going to miss her in Chapel Hill, we are incredibly proud of and excited for her as she enters this new phase of her career as deputy director of NIDCR,” said Adams Interim Dean Dr. Julie Byerley.

Webster-Cyriaque has served as joint-appointed faculty at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry and the UNC School of Medicine for more than two decades. Known as an accomplished researcher in the space of oral virology, Webster-Cyriaque has led high profile research on patients living with HIV, the implications of the oral cavity on cancer-causing viruses like HPV and examined how oral health influences HIV outcomes. She has more than 80 published scientific articles and abstracts.

“As a beneficiary of the NIDCR training pipeline, I have always been drawn to NIDCR’s mission, and to the tremendous impact I know the institute can have by translating scientific discoveries and reducing oral health disparities,” said Webster-Cyriaque. “As someone who has studied the nexus of oral health and infectious disease, NIDCR’s focus on understanding the oral health implications of COVID-19 leave me eager to play a role in the developing science around emerging infectious diseases.”

