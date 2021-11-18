The Graduate School celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

Annie Francis ’07 (’11 MPA; MSW), a doctoral candidate in the UNC School of Social Work, is a triple Tar Heel who is working to improve outcomes for American Indian children in foster care in North Carolina. Specifically, Francis is working toward improving compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, which is aimed at supporting American Indian children who enter the foster care system.

“There’s a gap in the research, and I felt like if I don’t do it, who is going to? I had to step up,” Francis said.

Francis, from Warrenton, North Carolina, is a first-generation graduate student and is part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribal community. She is the 2021-22 Sequoyah Dissertation Completion Fellow. The Sequoyah fellowship provides support for final-year doctoral students who are American Indian or conduct research on American Indian topics. Sequoyah fellows also benefit from interdisciplinary programming offered by the Royster Society of Fellows, an initiative of The Graduate School.

“It means that people believe in my research and in my ability to conduct and to finish that research,” Francis said. “For me, as a researcher it was a confidence booster that I would also be representing the Royster Society of Fellows.”

