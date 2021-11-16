Campus culture: Faculty and staff voices

As part of a presentation at Monday’s Mental Health Summit, four faculty and staff representatives shared results from a recent survey, including these thoughts from our colleagues.

Faculty and staff survey comments regarding student well-being

“I think during the 20-21 school year, there were more students overall who struggled, but they were in a grey zone of struggling — enough that it impacted their life but not so much that they were failing. This semester it feels more bifurcated. People are either emerging from the fog or they are falling deeper into the hole.”​

“I have had more students in crisis than ever before – hospitalizations, 911 calls, inability to sleep, dangerous behavior — and I am tracking/talking daily/weekly with 20 different students in crisis this semester!!”​

“The undergrads — especially first years, but also many second years—do not have robust social networks to fall back on in the way that students usually have or develop. You can tell that extracurriculars and other less formal connections were hard to establish. This means they have to lean harder on fewer connections, and it can lead towards siloed thinking. They seem more prone to setbacks that more easily snowball into missing class and not catching up.”​

Staff comments regarding their own well-being

“I speak on behalf of many staff when I say it is difficult to help someone else when you are struggling yourself.”​

“…I would say the mental health of staff, at times, is waning. But the resilience of the staff is immeasurable.”​

“Faculty and staff are stretched really thin — heavy workloads and short staffing. My coworkers and I love our group, and we’re aware of other employers that pay better, so there’s been some turnover. Increased hiring, increased salaries, and more time off would help employee workload, retention, and balance. Symbolic messages — employee appreciation day, thank you notes from university leaders — have felt disingenuous without real rewards (money, time off) for those thank you’s.”

“My supervisors are amazingly supportive of challenges we have faced over the last year and a half and it makes me happy to work here. I think a little recognition goes a long way that can make a difference such as certain days marked as no meeting days for staff…”​

“The University has technology to allow most office employees who do not directly interact with the public or students to do their job remotely. However, some directors/managers still enforce in-person for certain staff members out of personal preference when they should have flexibility as well. In my department only employees who share an office are allowed to alternate working remotely with the pilot program.”​

Faculty comments from the classroom

“We have held listening sessions with the students. We have a means of providing feedback anonymously. We re-arranged course material. We have communicated with others in this program to be sure that we are spacing out our exams. We are sure to engage each student regularly.”

“I begin each class session with a meditative moment of collective silence.”

“I am teaching a class with 170 students this semester. After the recent suicides, I told all of my students that suicide is something that touches everyone and the range of emotions they feel (sad, confused, angry, etc.) are all valid and normal parts of grief. I made sure they all know how much I value them. I canceled a class and moved a midterm (switched it to take home).​”

“I’ve helped several students secure services once they have exhausted those provided through the University and supported them in working with other professors and Student Affairs in reviewing their options and setting up incompletes when needed.​”

“Referrals to CAPS come with too long waiting times and not enough long-term support. ARS is overwhelmed and can’t support everyone who needs accommodations. But I can’t individually provide those accommodations. Tracking extensions and delays is taking upwards of 10 hours a week at this point!​”

“I don’t know. There is really a push for flexibility, but it feels like granting more flexibility is hurting faculty mental health. It feels like I now need to do three jobs instead of one. In some ways the flexibility is also not helping the students. Many are taking advantage of it to the point they aren’t having any structure and little peer interaction which I think is making mental health issues worse. Also, with flexible and hybrid options worked into class structure, I’m finding it MUCH harder to recognize and catch students who begin struggling academically and with mental health.​”

