Wilmoth named interim School of Nursing dean

Peggy Wilmoth, the UNC Nursing School’s executive vice dean and associate dean for academic affairs, will become the school’s interim dean on Jan. 1, 2022. Robert A. Blouin, the University’s executive vice chancellor and provost, announced the news to the nursing school earlier this week.

Wilmoth will serve as interim dean until a new dean is appointed.

Nena Peragallo Montano, who joined Carolina Nursing as dean and professor in January 2017, announced her plan to retire earlier this year. A national search for her replacement is underway, with Dean Angela Kashuba from the Eshelman School of Pharmacy serving as chair of the search committee.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and lead the school during this transition,” said Wilmoth. “My colleagues and I are grateful to Dean Peragallo Montano for her visionary leadership these last five years — it has been a time of great progress and growth for Carolina Nursing. I look forward to guiding the school forward during the search as we continue on our path of excellence in nursing science, education and practice.”

Wilmoth received her doctorate in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. She earned a master of strategic studies from the United States Army War College and a master of science in nursing from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She is a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and an alumna of the Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellowship.

Wilmoth joined the faculty of the UNC School of Nursing in August 2017 as the inaugural executive vice dean and as associate dean for academic affairs. An experienced educator with 40 years’ experience in higher education, she has taught across all levels of nursing education and previously served as dean and professor at the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State University.

During her concurrent career in the U.S. Army Reserve, Wilmoth commanded units of various size and complexity, including serving as the first nurse and female deputy surgeon general for the Army Reserve.