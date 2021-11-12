McCaskill talks about the importance of compromise for Weil Lecture

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill delivered the Weil Lecture on American Citizenship on “Finding Common Ground: Bipartisanship Within Political Turmoil” in late October.

She examined three possible reasons for the lack of compromise in politics. She pointed to the impacts of redistricting on elections, the segmentation of modern media and the normalization of disinformation, and growing cynicism and apathy towards government. With “safely drawn” congressional maps, McCaskill explained, there is little incentive for representatives to compromise.

And “to get to common ground, you have to have common facts,” McCaskill noted. She criticized disinformation spread online, and the echo chambers created by major news outlets. “People have the ability to go places for affirmation rather than information,” she said.

McCaskill discussed her experiences as the district attorney in Kansas City, as well as her tenure in the U.S. Senate, where she served from 2007 to 2018 and courted voters in the middle of the political spectrum. She expressed worry that some of the people in the middle are too cynical to engage in this current political climate.

