Improving cell research

A new research method, created by the UNC School of Medicine labs of Klaus Hahn and Tim Elston, has the potential to super-charge the study of human proteins.

UNC Health, Thursday, November 11th, 2021
An enlarged scan of a cell
The new method addresses the fundamental problem that many of the molecules at work in living cells cannot be visualized directly and precisely with an ordinary light microscope. (Image courtesy of UNC Research)

Understanding how proteins bend, twist and shape-shift as they go about their work in cells is enormously important for understanding normal biology and diseases. But a deep understanding of protein dynamics has generally been elusive due to the lack of good imaging methods of proteins at work. Now, for the first time, scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have invented a method that could enable this field to take a great leap forward.

The scientists’ new “binder-tag” technique, described in a paper in “Cell,” allows researchers to pinpoint and track proteins that are in a desired shape or conformation, and to do so in real time inside living cells. The scientists demonstrated the technique in, essentially, movies that track the active version of an important signaling protein — a molecule, in this case, important for cell growth.

“No one has been able to develop a method that can do, in such a generalizable way, what this method does. So I think it could have a very big impact,” said study co-senior author Klaus Hahn, the Ronald G. Thurman Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology, and director of the UNC-Olympus Imaging Center at UNC School of Medicine.

